El Nino may linger

In recent weeks, previously negative sea surface temperature anomalies in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific have gone away but at the moment, the feature of the Pacific Basin is having warmer sea surface temperature anomalies in the eastern and central Pacific regions, while the values in the western Pacific are currently in the neutral range, although Coral Sea temperatures remain above normal.
The combination of a forecast new westerly wind event in mid-late May, and high levels of above-average oceanic heat content to the east off South America, means that a potentially significant El Nino is on the horizon, so most major oceanic and atmospheric variables are now consistent with developing El Nino conditions.
According to most of the models, it is also likely that an El Nino will develop and then persist well into spring, at least, and possibly longer. One significant model put out by the International Research Institute (IRI) in the United States indicates that there is greater than a 65 per cent chance (around two chances out of three) that the developing El Nino will persist throughout next summer as well. Other models are not quite as "bullish" currently.
There are still a couple of indicators that reduce the confidence of this forecast El Nino event. They are the persistence of above average SSTs off the eastern Australian coast, which is unusual for a developing El Nino, and there is still a possibility that the tropical atmosphere does not couple with the ocean west of the International Date Line and that El Nino fails to fully develop. However, this is considered only to be around a 10pc chance at the moment.
To the west the Indian Ocean temperature patterns are also a little concerning. Although the Indian Ocean Dipole is currently in the neutral range, SSTs are above average across most of the tropical Indian Ocean west of Indonesia right through to the horn of Africa. Warm anomalies also exist over the south-west of the ocean near South Africa. Although small areas of warm anomalies exist off the south-west coast of Western Australia, in general waters are cooler in the east of the basin so many signs are in place for the IOD to "go" negative in coming weeks.
A negative IOD reduces rainfall potential in south east Australia mainly because it reduces the significance of the so-called north west cloud bands which result in pre-frontal winter rainfall, especially in northern Victoria, inland NSW and south west Queensland.
So, in summary, with an expected El Nino in the Pacific and a negative IOD in the Indian Ocean it is increasingly likely that drier than normal weather will occur for the rest of the year in much of eastern Australia apart from south west Victoria and western Tasmania.
