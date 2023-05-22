El Nino may linger

To the west the Indian Ocean temperature patterns are also a little concerning. Although the Indian Ocean Dipole is currently in the neutral range, SSTs are above average across most of the tropical Indian Ocean west of Indonesia right through to the horn of Africa. Warm anomalies also exist over the south-west of the ocean near South Africa. Although small areas of warm anomalies exist off the south-west coast of Western Australia, in general waters are cooler in the east of the basin so many signs are in place for the IOD to "go" negative in coming weeks.