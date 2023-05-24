Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Wool industry continues to advocate over proposed EU labelling laws

VN
By Victoria Nugent
May 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wool industry representatives from around the world attended the International Wool Textile Organisation Congress in Japan.
Wool industry representatives from around the world attended the International Wool Textile Organisation Congress in Japan.

A campaign to make sure natural fibres like wool aren't disadvantaged by European product labelling laws is gaining ground but coming months will be critical.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VN

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.