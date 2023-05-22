A BIG summer and early autumn spraying program provided a challenge for northern NSW grain grower Angus Siddins but his new self-propelled spraying system proved equal to the task, with precision agriculture features allowing for big savings in chemical use.
With a big bank of moisture from 2022's heavy rain in the profile and the prospect of a dry year ahead northern NSW growers have been working hard to control summer weeds and store as much moisture as possible.
Mr Siddins used a John Deere 412R self-propelled sprayer with See & Spray Select technology over his 4500 hectares of fallow at North Star in far northern NSW for the first time and estimates he will have saved as much as 25 per cent on his chemical bill through increased efficiencies.
The system operates using cameras and will target weeds while switching off in areas where there are no weeds detected.
The farm operation is mixed, featuring winter wheat, barley, chickpeas and summer sorghum and dryland and irrigated cotton on a 7500ha aggregation with an annual rainfall of 650mm.
There was a mild summer in the region and then useful rainfall in March, which meant a late season flush of tenacious summer weeds like fleabane, feathertop Rhodes grass, milk thistle and other summer grasses.
By the end of April, most of the land under cropping had been treated with four passes, including one residual spray.
With a last pass planned before sowing in May, Mr Siddins said See & Spray Select, which allows for precision application of product, had more than justified his investment.
"The data coming through John Deere Operations Center indicates we've reduced our chemical bill by 25pc since October, which is quite a substantial saving and should put us on track to recoup the cost of the sprayer in one year," he said.
John Deere's See & Spray Select integrated camera technology detects green weeds as small as 1.5cm in diameter in fallow and triggers a targeted treatment application from multiple nozzles to these plants only.
Mr Siddins said the farm business had used shielded sprayers for over 15 years but had found the new JD system a step up.
"We've had selective sprayers for 16 years but See & Spray Select uses a completely different method to detect weeds and has prompted a change in our management mindset," he said.
"In the old days we would spray and then visually check for light weed loads with the attitude that we had to spray even when there weren't many weeds.
"With See & Spray Select we leave it on to run all the time, so we're saving on every pass."
He said the efficiency gains increased each pass.
"For example, if your paddock is 100ha, the first pass may mean you're spraying 85 per cent, the next round it goes down to 50 per cent, then it drops back to around 25 to 30 per cent."
The See & Spray Select technology requires a speed limit of around 18km/hr, slower than other spraying systems but Mr Siddins said there's minimal loss of productivity.
"The cost of going slower is outweighed by the extra driven hectares you get out of a load," he said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
