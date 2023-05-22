Farm Online
John Deere selective sprayer strong on summer weeds

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
May 22 2023 - 2:30pm
Angus Siddins has been delighted at the performance of his shielded sprayer from John Deere. Photo from John Deere.
Angus Siddins has been delighted at the performance of his shielded sprayer from John Deere. Photo from John Deere.

A BIG summer and early autumn spraying program provided a challenge for northern NSW grain grower Angus Siddins but his new self-propelled spraying system proved equal to the task, with precision agriculture features allowing for big savings in chemical use.

