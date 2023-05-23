'Calves are fed 3-6L of unpasteurised fortified milk from day zero.'- Ben Scowen
MID-COAST NSW Manning Valley Dairy's Wagyu dairy beef system has operated for more than 20 years.
During that time, the dairy has continued to refine its systems to achieve better calf health outcomes and meet evolving market demands.
MVD's Ben Scowen gave insights into the systems used during a tour of the Wingham-based dairy. The tour group were attending the Dairy Research Foundation 2022 Symposium, at Forster in November last year.
MVD used Wagyu bulls until six years ago when they shifted entirely to an artificial insemination program.
Cows are joined for nine months of the year, avoiding the hotter months from mid-December to mid-March.
Therefore, the only calves born in October and November are those from cows purchased in-calf.
Conception rates are poor in the summer but sit in the high 30 per cent band for those cows and heifers in the program.
They do a once-a-day joining, full returns are AI to Wagyu, and the cows and heifers are pregnancy tested every six weeks.
The Wagyu-cross calves average about 32 kilograms at birth.
Being a low-birth-weight calf means less assistance is required compared with Holsteins, Mr Scowen said.
"We have found Wagyu-cross calves are harder to rear than Holsteins.
"They are more prone to scouring, so we feed them twice a day and start by feeding 1.5 litres of fortified milk per feed for the first three weeks, increasing to 3L twice daily."
Within the first 12 hours of birth, all the calves are stomach-tubed with 3-4L of colostrum that's measuring above 22 brix.
Calves are tagged in the paddock and naval sprayed at collection, which usually occurs once a day.
All calves are fed 3-6L of unpasteurised fortified milk from day zero; the milk is fortified by mixing at ratio of 80 grams of MaxCare Premium per litre of milk.
"All milk is hospital herd milk from the dairy, which contains antibiotics.
"We slowly wean the calves off the milk over two weeks from week nine to 11."
Each calf is monitored and tracked from when it enters the pen to when it exits.
"We weigh calves at the start, at the six-week mark, and when the calves go out after they are weaned off the milk.
"We neuter male calves in the first week and de-horn where necessary at five weeks, so we aren't adding too much stress to a calf at a young age.
"We find they are mature enough to handle it then. We wean the calves at 11 weeks of age, and they average about 80-90kg."
Bovi-Shield MH-One vaccine is used to prevent viral pneumonia, which equates to about $10 a dose per calf.
Mr Scowen designed portable calf sheds to assist in eliminating disease risk, which has so far proven successful.
"They fit 10 calves, and once they leave the shed, we can pick them up and move them to a new location so new calves aren't going into a pen that may harbour disease.
"Bedding is changed according to the weather.
"When the calves leave the pen, all the woodchips are removed, the pens are sprayed with disinfectant and then allowed two weeks to air before more wood chip is added."
Once weaned, the Wagyu calves enter a feedlot system.
They are fed a mix of 20 percent cereal hay, 65pc wheat and 15pc canola with minerals and molasses added.
"Wagyu growth rates are much slower than Holsteins.
"We achieve 0.9kg per day weight gain inside and outside the shed. Calves have traditionally been sold
at a maximum average weight of 180kg and about six months of age."
More recently, MVD has been growing the calves from 260kg to 360kg and then putting them up for sale by tender.
"All our buyers have transparent pricing, which is calculated according to the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator," Mr Scowen said.
