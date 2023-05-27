AUSTRALIAN sprayer manufacturer Silvan has put out a handy range of sprayers up to 400 litres in size.
The company is highlighting its range of options, generally suited to lifestyle or small holding farmers.
In particular the company is excited about its ATV-mounted LT30 models, which has a 300 litre tank.
The LT30-S8-2 model has a 30m hose reel and atomiser spray gun and 4m cross fold boom for more precise application and the LT30-S8-1 has a six metre hose and Spotjet adjustable spray gun and 7.6 metre boom-less nozzle.
These complete trailed ATV sprayers come pre-equipped ready for spot and boom spraying to suit a variety of applications across the farm.
Small scale spraying needs are met with the 40 litre Spot Sprayer, which Silvan has designed as an affordable solution for a range of solutions, including applying herbicides and insecticides.
Included is a chemical resistant diaphragm pump which produces an open flow of 2.6 litres a minute with a maximum pressure of 50psi.
One of the larger models offered is the 400 litre Redlink Linkage Sprayer - KBD400
This sprayer with has been designed with dairy, livestock and lifestyle farmers in mind.
It features a self-priming BP60/20 pump with a pressure capacity of 2000k/Pa to dispense 58L/minute, a hose reel and gun and six metre long Econopak boom.
The boom comes with stainless steel spray lines, non drip nozzle holders, a fully galvanised frame and is spring loaded for safely moving back and forward.
The 25 litre trolley sprayer is also designed to be able to be operated manually in hard to reach spots, making it ideal to move around the garden or yards.
It delivers up to 1.25 litres a minute open flow or maximum of three bar/45psi.
The sprayer has been upgraded with the addition of a S-power lithium-ion rechargeable battery system, which allows for three tanks of spraying per charge.
The unit provides up to 1.5 hours operation from one full charge. The battery, which contains a life indicator with on/off switch, also fits the 12L Rechargeable Backpack Sprayer (WP12-1).
There is also a 100 litre Utepak sprayer, which can be mounted to a ute and can help with pest control, road side spraying or other smaller spray jobs.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
