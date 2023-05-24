NORCO'S recent move to begin processing and selling its own plant-based "mylk" may well be the biggest truth in labelling development of the past two years.
And what makes that more alarming?
It's despite an Australian Senate inquiry into the definitions of meat and other animal products occurring within that same timeframe.
The committee's first public hearing was held in September 2021 and the report was tabled in February 2022. The government has not yet responded, despite making a commitment to restoring truth in labelling in its May 2022 election campaign.
Australia still does not have mandated truth in labelling, particularly on plant-based products. As a result, consumers are being deceived by man-made products riding the coattails of nutritious dairy foods.
It's a different story in the United States where the reintroduction of the Dairy Pride Act with bipartisan support is a big step forward in combating the misuse of dairy terms and nutrition in food labelling.
Dairy's battle against alternatives dates back to 1987 when the Australian Dairy Industry Conference (ADIC), as the ADIC was called then, highlighted the nutritional shortcomings of soy "milk" and the case of margarine.
Margarine manufacturers were able to gain strong market acceptance of their product without needing to lean on the dairy industry.
The Australian government came to power last May with a promise to "improve existing regulations that deliver accurate and clear food labelling for products so that consumers have informed choice".
Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) politely suggests the government could easily achieve this commitment by adopting and implementing the recommendations from the Senate inquiry.
The committee, headed by Nationals Senator Susan McDonald, recommended the government "develops a mandatory regulatory framework for the labelling of plant-based protein products, in consultation with representatives from the traditional and plant-based protein sectors, food service industry and retailers".
Further, the committee recommended the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) reviews the placement of plant-based protein products in retailers' stores, including online platforms.
Those are two of nine recommendations that would help consumers make more informed decisions.
Consumers should be able to choose between natural dairy foods and the man-made alternatives.
It is a familiar argument.
Thirty-five years might have passed since ADIC's 1987 letter, but the industry's message has remained the same.
In its submission to the 2021 Inquiry, the now Australian Dairy Industry Council said it was "inappropriate that one industry can gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace by leveraging another industry's brand, reputation and credentials, which ultimately mislead the consumer of its true nature".
The only change has been among the politicians to which the industry writes.
Election clock ticking, action required
ADF also charted ways to improve clarity in its 2022 Federal Election Policy Statement.
ADF believes a voluntary guideline for plant-based product labelling and ensuring alignment with widely accepted standards on the use of dairy terms would help restore truth in labelling.
The standards, officially named the Codex General Standard on Use of Dairy Terms, identify milk as the "normal mammary secretion of milking animals obtained from one or more milkings".
The standard "recognises the unique nutritional value of dairy and its proven health benefits and safeguard for potential negative health impacts from imitation products".
And that is something beverage manufacturers and the government would do well to remember.
