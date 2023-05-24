Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Truth in food labelling should be mandated

By Rick Gladigau, President, Australian Dairy Farmers
May 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NORCO'S recent move to begin processing and selling its own plant-based "mylk" may well be the biggest truth in labelling development of the past two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.