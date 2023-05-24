Dairy needs to do more to improve productivity but the government must support this by prioritising the Productivity Commission's recommendations.
'Capital has replaced labour in agriculture, meaning our sector has seen significant productivity gains over the past century. However, recent years show that we cannot take growth for granted.'- Craig Hough
A recent report from the Productivity Commission may have received little fanfare, but that is not to say it should be overlooked by the dairy industry.
The report, titled Advancing Prosperity, is completed once every five years and assesses Australia's productivity performance.
It makes 70 recommendations to subjects as diverse as education, employment regulation, skilled migration, occupational licensing arrangements, industrial relations, connectivity in regional Australia, cyber security, data and risk management, competition, taxation, trade and investment, infrastructure, climate adaptation and mitigation and electricity supply.
Productivity is different to profitability and prosperity. It is about the ratio between inputs like hours worked to the outputs produced.
Generally, we seek to lower inputs and increase output to maximise productivity growth.
When this is achieved our profitability and prosperity improves providing prices remain constant. It therefore should be a goal of all sectors of the economy, in particular, commodities, to consistently increase productivity.
The problem we have is Australia's productivity growth is at its lowest rate in 60 years.
This means that income in the next 40 years for the average Australian will be about 20 per cent lower than it would otherwise be.
Declining dairy production and suboptimal innovation adoption brings productivity challenge
Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) welcomes the observation that the agriculture sector is "(one) of the most productive in the world" and "will continue to be an important driver of productivity growth in the future".
It has been achieving this with the adoption of mechanisation, digitalisation and genetics.
However, a 2021 report done by Marsden Jacob for Dairy Australia (DA) found dairy productivity growth has been weak in the previous two decades.
Just as flagged by the Productivity Commission, the Marsden Jacob report identified "over time, weak productivity performance can (other things being equal) translate into a weaker competitive position".
"Often weak productivity is offset by other competitive factors such as prices received for products and prices paid for inputs."
The report done for DA found that while growth in technology or new knowledge had been flat, most farmers were efficient in terms of adopting and using existing technologies.
In its most recent forecast, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Research Economics and Sciences (ABARES) predicted dairy production would fall by 6pc this financial year.
ABARES expects production will remain at 8 billion litres next year, due to rising milk yield offset by a smaller national dairy herd.
This downward trend in output is occurring despite strong farmgate milk prices, which would generally incentivise or stimulate production.
Climate change, market access and supply chain efficiency key for dairy
The Marsden Jacob report further highlighted the need for productivity gains in the industry.
But the Productivity Commission says that climate change and trade and supply chain disruptions will be the headwinds for achieving this.
This should be the framework for the Australian Government's prioritisation of the 70 recommendations made by the Productivity Commission.
Highest priority should be given to the recommendations providing better access to digital infrastructure in regional communities, providing more flexible and streamlined planning and zoning, reducing barriers to trade, digitalising regulation and pursuing the least-cost approach to securing electricity supply.
While the safeguard mechanism, a policy that requires Australia's largest greenhouse gas emitters to keep their net emissions below an emissions limit (a baseline) should be considered as Australia's primary emissions abatement, it should not detract from Australian government funding support to farmers for the abatement of methane and other on-farm emissions.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.