Farm Online
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Analysis

US and local beef prominent in Chinese supermarket

By Ken Wilcock
May 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
China perspective on beef
China perspective on beef

WITH the shine coming off the Korean market and US trim prices in reverse (90CL back US13c/lb in three weeks), processors with access are taking a greater interest in the China market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.