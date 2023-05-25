China perspective on beef

WITH the shine coming off the Korean market and US trim prices in reverse (90CL back US13c/lb in three weeks), processors with access are taking a greater interest in the China market.
But with China not a prominent tourist destination from an Australian perspective, there is not a lot of feedback from simple observation on what is happening there in regard to retail and foodservice.
It was therefore good to receive some photographs of meat presentation at supermarket and casual restaurant dining level taken by my international correspondent who visited the country recently on business.
While time and opportunity limited the exercise, it was nevertheless enlightening.
In a medium size Shanghai supermarket, United States beef was prominent.
A 300gm pack of US grainfed barbecue beef slices branded Huadong and packed by Cargill Meat Solution Corporation at Fort Morgan, Colorado, was priced at 60Yuan which converts to A$13.20 for the pack or A$44/kg.
A single slice of rib eye or sirloin in a 200gm pack cost 66.80Yuan converting to A$14.70 or A$73.50/kg.
Just as prominent was an array of local product under Chinese black label Hearts and Crafts brand.
A single piece of sirloin in a 130gm pack was 35.90Yuan converting to A$7.90 or A$60.75/kg.
Interestingly prominent on the local pack was a CXC sticker which appears to be a reference to the Codex General Principles of Food Hygiene CXC 1-1969.
Codex (formally known as the Codex Alimentarius Commission) is the international food standards setting body established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Health Organisation.
The presence of the CXC sticker suggests there may still be an issue with local meat products in regard to consumer perceptions about hygiene and food safety that don't necessarily apply to imported meat products.
The CXC sticker is presumably there to signify production in accordance with Codex standards and thus engender confidence in the local product.
While Australian product was not in evidence in this particular supermarket, it was all Australian product in a casual steak and burger restaurant in Hongqiao in the western part of Shanghai.
There the raw steaks were offered for customer selection in individual vacuum bags presented on a bed of ice.
An M5 rib-eye cost 98Yuan/100gm while M7 rib-eye was 135Yuan/100gm. This equates to A$21.60/100gm and A$29.70/100gm respectively. By the amount of liquid in the bags it appeared the meat may have been defrosted from a frozen state.
And if you were wondering if it is possible to buy a bottle of Australian wine in China, there was an entire aisle of wine on offer in the supermarket visited with Australian wine surprisingly equal in shelf space to French, Italian and other import sources. Penfolds Bin 389 (often referred to as Baby Grange) was particularly prominent.
One final observation was the use of facial recognition and pre-loaded payment method.
Locals register with the supermarket for the self-checkout function and then at the checkout they still scan their items the same as here but instead of paying with card, their facial image is recognised and the total amount automatically charged to the pre-nominated account. An interesting trade-off between personal privacy and convenience.
WITH first round musters well under way the number of cows coming through to the works and saleyards has noticeably stepped up.
Anecdotal reports suggest the sentiment this year is that tested empty cows are far less likely to get a second chance. While the rapidly declining cow market might cause some to hold back while feed permits, for others the prospect of the start of an El Nino phase is the decider and irrespective of the market they are not going back to the paddock.
Indicative of this is that of the 8000 head drawn for Roma this week there were 1500 cows despite best of the heavyweight cows at Toowoomba on Monday failing to reach 200c/kg.
MLA's slaughter figures also tell the story.
In April's only full week (without public holidays) there were 18,900 females in the Queensland kill.
By the first full week in May this had risen to 24,300 head while male cattle numbers remained relatively constant.
This surge in cow numbers has spiked the weekly kill to the highest point so far this year at 119,000 head.
It has also taken the proportion of females in the kill from 41 to 46 per cent but this should not be interpreted as a move toward the start of a liquidation phase. Rather it would seem more a reflection of the seasonal mustering and pregnancy testing pattern that is an integral feature of northern Australian beef production.
Similar surges are apparent in previous year statistics and indicate that an elevated female percentage can be expected to carry into the third quarter before settling back in the final quarter.
Meanwhile the southern kill remains relatively constant in both volume and breakup.
New South Wales regularly contributes 30,000 per week equally split between males and females while the Victorian kill of around 15,000 per week is usually split 2:1 in favour of females.
ABS figures released a couple of days ago confirm a 15pc step up in national cattle slaughter to 1,542,000 for first-quarter 2023 and a female proportion of 42.4pc.
TALKING to major players this week it is apparent that works are now fully covered for June and taking unpriced space bookings for the first week of July.
Only two weeks ago 590c/kg was on offer for YP ox and 510c for heavy cow.
Since then rates slipped to 540-555c for ox and 460-475c for cow before they stopped quoting in consequence of how far out in front supply was getting.
The effect of this in saleyards is stark with one operator estimating his cow purchases this week landed back at the works at $4 DW.
