Lifestyle, cattle property Brooklyn makes $5650/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 23 2023 - 8:00pm
Freehold lifestyle, cattle package Brooklyn has sold for $5650/acre at auction. Picture - supplied
THE 131 hectare (323 acre) freehold lifestyle, cattle property Brooklyn has sold at an Eastern Rural auction for $1.825 million - about $13,942/ha ($5650/acre).

