Quality farming country with irrigation hits $5m

By Mark Phelps
May 23 2023 - 7:00pm
A 404 hectare farming property with irrigation has sold at an Eastern Rural auction for $5 million. Picture - supplied
GLENCHARIS, a 404 hectare (1000 acre) farming property with irrigation, has sold at auction for $5 million.

