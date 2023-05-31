EXCITEMENT is growing for this year's Victorian Winter Fair as organisers look to a return to pre-COVID-19 numbers.
The show has cemented itself as one of the top echelon events on the dairy calendar.
This year's event - the ninth - will be held from June 27-29 again at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre.
One of the organisers, Clare Modra, said the committee was thrilled with how successful the event had become.
"It is definitely rewarding," she said. "It is a lot bigger than we ever expected it to be.
"It's been a challenge at times, but because we are exhibitors and dairy farmers ourselves, I think we understand what people want out of it."
The organisers are expecting numbers to bounce back this year after the last two were impacted by uncertainty due the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's a lot of excitement around."
Mrs Modra said the organisers are also hopeful of having a sale at this year's event with planning well underway.
"It's been a few years since we had a sale.
"A lot of exhibitors want the opportunity to sell some of the heifers they have brought to the show.
"With the good season for most farmers and good milk prices, we thought it would be a good opportunity."
Another highlight will be the return of the Power of Women in dairy afternoon tea and presentation of the POW Scholarship that supports a woman to attend the World Dairy Expo at Wisconsin.
International judge
This year sees the return of an international judge to the ring - and the event's first female judge - in Mandi Bue.
Mrs Bue, with husband Eddie, manages the elite show herd of registered Holsteins, Red and Whites Holstein, and Jerseys at Milksource Genetics at Kaukauna, Wisconsin, United States.
She also serves as the farm's young stock manager.
During her time at Milksource, Mrs Bue has cared for and developed several champion animals, most notably World Dairy Expo and Royal Agricultural Winter Fair supreme champion Musquie Iatola Martha, World Dairy Expo supreme champion heifers Milksource Gentry Marriot-ET and Milksource Thunder-Red-ET, and World Dairy Expo reserve supreme champion heifer Milksource Taelyn-ET.
The Bues have bred and owned numerous All-American nominees and have partnered on several successful show animals, including the 2019 International Holstein Show intermediate champion Floydholm MC Emoji-ET.
Mrs Bue has officiated numerous cattle shows throughout the US, served as the Holstein judge in the 2022 Hoard's Dairyman Judging Contest and was associate judge for the 2022 International Ayrshire Show at World Dairy Expo.
The associate judge is Australian, Ricky Nelson.
