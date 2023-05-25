Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Subdued bidding at Gulnare in SA's Mid North but a farm reached its reserve

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Just in time for seeding, a versatile Mid North farm sold at auction on Tuesday in the Gulnare Town Hall for $2.2 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.