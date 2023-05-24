Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

AWI board election: first nominees step up

VN
By Victoria Nugent
May 25 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wool growers Neil Jackson and George Millington both intend to run for the Australian Wool Innovation board.
Wool growers Neil Jackson and George Millington both intend to run for the Australian Wool Innovation board.

Two wool growers, one from South Australia and one from Western Australia, have announced their intent to run in this year's Australian Wool Innovation board election, due to occur in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VN

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.