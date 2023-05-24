Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

NFF increasing Indigenous Australia's role in agriculture report.

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
May 25 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ag can help Close the Gap, 43m ha of native title land can be farmed
Ag can help Close the Gap, 43m ha of native title land can be farmed

INVOLVING more First Nations' people in agriculture could provide a big boost to the industry and help the nation's Close the Gap targets, with more than 43-million hectares of native title land sustainable for farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.