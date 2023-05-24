Farm Online

Housing and childcare squeeze behind bush worker gap

By Stephanie Gardiner
May 24 2023 - 3:00pm
Growing demand for workers in the bush cannot be met due to a lack of housing and childcare. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
While the job market booms in country Australia, workers are hard to find amid chronic shortages of housing and childcare.

