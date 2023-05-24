Historic Taromeo Station with tourism, lifestyle options

TAROMEO Station is a historically significant 226 hectare (559 acre) property located in Queensland's picturesque South Burnett region.
Originally one of the first pastoral leases to be established in the region, Taromeo Station originally covered some 200 square miles (128,000 acres) under a squatter's licence.
The cattle property located 10 minutes drive from Blackbutt is now in three titles. It has been operated in conjunction with a 431ha (1064 acre) forestry lease.
The fertile red soils have native pastures with areas of improved species.
The undulating open forest country features large granite outcrops and boulders and is dissected by two watercourses, which have shaded rock pool waterholes.
Timbers includes eucalypts, hoop pine, bunya pines, and a natural hardwood forest.
The very well preserved property features a heritage-listed stone brick building, Cobb and Co coach stables and numerous dwellings.
The homestead was built in 1956 and is a solid, well-maintained weatherboard home featuring traditional VJ internal walls.
Set in established gardens, the homestead also has a large entertaining deck.
There is also guest accommodation with two bedrooms and a kitchenette.
In addition, there is a three-bedroom self-contained manager's cottage that may be suitable for farm stay.
Taromeo Station's red cedar Cobb and Co stables and the original granite stone brick store building were constructed in the 1850s.
The current owners have enjoyed guests learning the history and this would be a fantastic direction to capitalise on the ever-growing tourism industry with the thriving town of Blackbutt just a 10 minute drive.
Other Infrastructure includes stables with a tack room and a fenced yard for two horses. There is also a blacksmith's hut, an old dairy, a meat house, pig pens, and two car carport.
The large timber cattle yards are equipped with a crush, plunge dip, and calf cradle.
Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said Taromeo Station offered a unique blend of history, livestock, tourism, lifestyle, and wildlife.
"The property has a rich history, dating back to the early days of pastoralism in Queensland," Mr McNamara said.
"There are also potential opportunities to generate additional income through agritourism ventures or to enjoy the property as a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life."
Offers to purchase close with Ray White Rural on June 14.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Tom Manns, 0407 497 173, Ray White Rural Queensland.
