A unique opportunity is available to buy a modern dairy in high rainfall south-west Victoria on just 385 acres with the ability to milk 1100 cows.
Yes, those numbers are right.
The Port Campbell farm's big 60-unit rotary dairy has a current production of above 600,000kg milk solids.
Although the acreage sounds a bit light on, the current owners are leasing adjoining 308 acre and 533 acre blocks.
Elders agent Rob Rickard said it all adds up to minimal investment for huge monthly returns.
Record farmgate milk prices have boosted interest in any quality dairies hitting the market.
One of those was a dairy which has just sold on 262 hectares (647 acres) also with a 60 unit rotary at Athlone in West Gippsland.
Offered by Cam Roberts from Elders Real Estate, Yarragon the selling price has not been disclosed although the Athlone farm is known to have had an asking price of around $16,000 per acre.
At that price, it would have realised more than $10 million.
Mr Roberts said there was a lot of inquiry about the sale despite the price tag due to the optimism in the dairy industry.
So the other key number to consider with the Port Campbell offer is how much will it cost to buy?
Because it is also being offered with a walk-in walk-out option, and with that lease land to consider, Mr Rickard said it is hard to put a price on it.
The Port Campbell dairy is being marketed by expressions of interest closing on July 5.
When pressed, Mr Rickard said it could potentially sell for $10,000-$15,000 per acre.
The new owner might want to stay with the 385 acres (156 hectares) and milk 300 cows rather than 1100.
The farm is located just outside the town, 10 minutes away from Timboon and about 40 minutes drive to Warrnambool.
Besides the 60-unit rotary dairy it has a 25,000 litre vat, ACR's, retention bars, computerised feed system, five silos, large office, undercover AI and vet facility and feed pad.
It is a modern operation with extensive calf, fodder and machinery shedding.
Gently rolling arable loam soils are sown to improved pastures and with proven soil fertility.
A spring water supply is reticulated to troughs throughout with a town water backup supply, with established shelter plantations and efficient laneway system.
Average annual rainfall in these parts is around 900mm.
The farm also has a three-bedroom home with separate staff accommodation.
"Located in one of Australia's most reliable dairying regions is this outstanding opportunity to purchase an affordable farm and with the economic option of milking 300 cows to 1100 cows," Mr Rickard said.
"Where else could you milk 1100 cows on 365 acres?"
For more information contact Mr Rickard on 0407 354025.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
