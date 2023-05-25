Spotlight on improving the yield of 'money' beans

MUNGBEANS are in the spotlight with field trial work seeking to improve the yield stability of the high value crop, currently selling for more than $1300/tonne.
Dr Millicent Smith from the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) said the research aimed to further understanding the physiology of mungbean, a particularly important pulse crop in Australia's northern grain growing region.
"We're trying to understand how the canopy develops and particularly how it intercepts light, and how the seed size and number of pods on the plant interact to influence yield," said Dr Smith, who is also a lecturer in crop physiology at the School of Agriculture and Food Science .
"These physiological traits seem to influence the yield achieved.
"We can share new knowledge with agronomists and plant breeders who can then develop better management strategies and better varieties for growers."
Supported by two other complementary projects seeking to understand complex crop dynamics, the research is backed by the International Mungbean Improvement Network, funded by Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR).
GRDC is also supporting the development of innovative approaches that enable researchers to increase the number of plots that can be measured in paddocks at the UQ Gatton Campus across the entire crop growth cycle.
Shanice Van Haeften is using a remotely piloted aircraft fitted with a multispectral camera to measure the canopy development of the trial.
"By flying the RPA (remotely piloted aircraft) across the paddock, we can gain new insight into the crop that we can't see with the naked eye," the GRDC PhD scholar said.
The new tools and knowledge will be shared with mungbean breeders in Australia and around the world through the International Mungbean Improvement Network to develop improved varieties for the future.
"We work closely with the National Mungbean Improvement Program led by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to ensure our research delivers outcomes that benefit the Australian mungbean breeding program," Dr Smith said.
"There are very few summer legume options for growers and so we're trying to make mungbean a better alternative season after season.
"It's about making mungbean a more reliable crop that provides good economic returns year in, year out."
