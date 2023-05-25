Six young beef industry up-and-comers have fine-tuned their leadership skills thanks to the Australian Beef Industry Foundation's supported places in the 2023 Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership Program.
The ABIF scholarship recipients this year were:
"The quality of leadership training at Marcus Oldham College is world class and, from our scholarship participants' reports, this year was one of the best," ABIF chairman John Gunthorpe said.
"Our scholarships are only possible through the generous donations from our benefactors including Meat Livestock Australia."
These six impressive young people join an alumnus of over 100 who have attended MORLP with an ABIF scholarship over the past 12 years. They are now making important continuing contributions to Australia's beef industry supply chain."
Participants took part in an intensive five-day residential workshop conducted on the college campus at Geelong.
"The prestigious leadership program assists young people by enhancing their personal development and leadership abilities to equip them in taking leadership roles in the agricultural sector. For young people involved in agriculture, the course also provides excellent opportunities to network with other future leaders," Mr Gunthorpe said.
Lucy Powell from Tamworth, NSW reflected: "There were many takeaways from the course, and approaches that can be taken directly back to, not only my working career, but also my influence within my community.
"The key message, I found, was one that, with greater understanding of yourself as a leader, understanding your values and knowledge base, enables you to become a leader with the capacity to relate to your peers, and help influence change and development for the greater good."
Jack Heslin from Roma, Queensland commented: "The name Marcus Oldham comes with high expectations. And yet, I speak for all when I say this Leadership Program still exceeded expectations. A methodically executed week, it took us all out of our comfort zones. It was a chance to reflect on the past and 'drought-proof' future leadership challenges. Every day was set out to build from the prior. It felt cohesive and culminated well on the last day laying foundations for a new chapter in our careers."
Again, Millie Moore from Willunga, SA is passionate about her work and said of the course: "Not from a farming background originally, I have the drive to share our industry with the broader community, encouraging young people to make agriculture their chosen career, and showcasing the exciting developments of our industry to our consumers.
"I believe the skills learnt at MORLP will be adaptable to a variety of roles, improving the confidence in myself to set and chase challenges, and work to be a positive voice for Australian agriculture. The highlight of the program was the networking opportunities, as I leave this course with nearly 40 new friendships, and the belief that Australian agriculture is in very capable hands."
