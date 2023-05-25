Farm Online
ABIF helps beef's young leaders fine-tune skills

May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
ABIF scholarship winners for 2023 Will Robinson, Kate Crozier, Lucy Powell, ABIF chairman John Gunthorpe, Millie Moore, Libby Falkiner and Jack Heslin.
Six young beef industry up-and-comers have fine-tuned their leadership skills thanks to the Australian Beef Industry Foundation's supported places in the 2023 Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership Program.

