Jack Heslin from Roma, Queensland commented: "The name Marcus Oldham comes with high expectations. And yet, I speak for all when I say this Leadership Program still exceeded expectations. A methodically executed week, it took us all out of our comfort zones. It was a chance to reflect on the past and 'drought-proof' future leadership challenges. Every day was set out to build from the prior. It felt cohesive and culminated well on the last day laying foundations for a new chapter in our careers."