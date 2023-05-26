Farm Online
ABSF Update to reveal new sustainability goals for the beef industry

May 27 2023 - 6:00am
The beef industry is on the front foot in terms of measuring, and now setting goals, around sustainability. Picture by Philippe Perez.
THE annual sustainability report card of the Australian beef industry will break new ground this year, with goals to be announced for the first time.

