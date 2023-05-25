Each year Howard Yelland, champion of objective measurement and performance recording for improved selection in the Australian beef industry, is remembered with the presentation of the Howard Yelland Award.
The Australian Beef Industry Foundation and Marcus Oldham College are proud to present the 2023 Howard Yelland Award to Dr Mike Stephens, founder and director of Meridian Agriculture. It recognises his outstanding contribution to our industry above and beyond his normal role.
In nominating Mike Stephens for the award, Jenny O'Sullivan, Malabar Farm, Tarwin Lower, Gippsland, said: "Mike Stephens is well known for his work in rural areas across Australia. Mike is an outstanding individual who has made a significant contribution to Australian agriculture and especially the beef industry and throughout his life has acted as a mentor and inspiration for many others. Mike is a man with a big vision for rural Australia who has empathy and respect for Australian farmers. He has understood the many problems facing farmers and the bush and puts them front and centre as issues to be addressed and challenges to be conquered."
In presenting the award, Sam Inglis of Marcus Oldham College said: "As a change agent within our industry, Mike has been involved in the skills and leadership training of Indigenous youth through the National Indigenous Pastoral Enterprise which then managed up to 100,000 head of cattle across northern Australia. As deputy chair of this organisation, Mike took a strong interest in the training of the next generation of indigenous stock men and managers.
"Not only was Mike involved in leadership and training of indigenous youth but he assisted his colleagues to establish MORLP in 1992. The ongoing program is a tribute to the vision and commitment to developing leaders within the agricultural industry."
John Gunthorpe, chairman of ABIF, said: "While Mike is a close member of our ABIF team and of Marcus Oldham College, his outstanding service to many fields of agriculture and his continuing support for individuals needing guidance within agriculture entitle Mike to this recognition. We acknowledge his dedication and service and wish him every future success."
