Kimberley cattle country with irrigation

NITA Downs Station and La Grange Farm are a large-scale grazing and irrigation operation comprising of 210,234 hectares (519,500 acres) of pastoral lease land in the highly regarded Kimberley region of Western Australia.
The country is located 12km inland from the Indian Ocean - 115km south of Broome and 330km north east of Port Hedland.
Currently used for livestock breeding, backgrounding and fodder production, the operation has an assessed carrying capacity of 6642 adult equivalents.
Nita Downs Station covers 207,607ha (513,008 acres), of which 76ha have been developed with centre pivot irrigation, underpinned by a 4000 megalitre groundwater licence.
The operation is complemented by comprehensive structural improvements and infrastructure to support livestock and fodder production operations.
La Grange Farm comprises of 2627ha (6491 acres). Some 250ha has been approved for irrigation development, backed by a 6000ML groundwater licence.
A significant area has also been identified for further expansion.
Water for livestock is sourced from multiple bores, which supply tanks and troughs through an comprehensive reticulated network. Domestic water is supplied from rainwater tanks and bores. The average annual rainfall is a reliable 520mm (20 inches).
The flat to gently undulating country has predominantly pindan red sands and loams (kandosols), which are recognised having no physical barriers to plant root growth.
Nita Downs Station and La Grange Farm also have the added advantage of being situated in the bluetongue free zone.
Nita Downs Station and La Grange Farm are being sold, available in-one-line or as separate assets, through a two stage expressions of interest process. Stage one of the EOI closes on July 6.
Contact Simon Wilkinson, 0456 758 341, or Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, LAWD.
