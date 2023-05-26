Chicken is already Australia's most popular animal protein. But now, a world-first research project is set to give consumers even more reasons to love chicken meat.
The "sustainable precision feeding in broiler chickens in Australia" project has brought together poultry industry partners and leading research providers to investigate how chicken meat producers can use nutrition to optimise gut health, animal welfare, and sustainability outcomes.
Jointly funded by AgriFutures Australia and a range of other organisations, the consortium will deliver a flagship project under AgriFutures' Chicken Meat Program RD&E Plan (2022-2027) - which seeks to grow the long-term prosperity of the chicken meat industry.
Big in scale and potential impact, the project represents an ambitious new direction for poultry research in Australia and around the world.
"AgriFutures Chicken Meat Program invests in research, development and extension to improve the sustainability, productivity, and viability of the Australian chicken meat industry - one which already accounts for nearly half of Australia's domestic meat consumption, contributes nearly $3 billion to the national economy, and employs more than 58,000 people," Senior Manager for the AgriFutures Chicken Meat Program, Amanda Olthof, said.
"Growing an already big industry requires big thinking. By increasing the scale and scope of nutrition research, and fostering close collaboration between Australian and global chicken meat researchers - and industry partners - the project will drive greater impact for this important industry."
Led by the University of Queensland (UQ), the project also involves the University of Sydney, Massey University, Central Queensland University and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
The project also includes nine top international universities and six global industry leaders in the poultry industry including Aviagen, DSM, Lallemand, Lucta, and Metex Noovistago, are heavily involved in the project.
According to project director, UQ Professor Eugeni Roura, there has already been strong support from across the poultry research space.
"At last count, we have 48 scientists signed on, eager to collaborate and bring their unique expertise, skills, and backgrounds together to deliver the biggest nutrition-driven research program the chicken meat industry here, or internationally, has seen in recent times," Professor Roura said.
The project will tackle key questions including:
The project will train 10 PhD students - with five of these research projects already underway - foster 19 early-mid career researchers (EMCRs), organise four satellite symposia with international collaborators, sponsor 10 industry placement programs for students and EMCRs, and add over 20 new scientific publications that will boost current understanding of chicken nutrition.
Professor Roura is excited about the impact the project will have on the industry.
"This is a never-before-seen opportunity to connect industry and academia - from here and abroad - to address some key challenges facing poultry producers. And while our primary focus is on Australia, the challenges we face are shared right across the global chicken meat industry," Professor Roura said.
"By harnessing the ambition of AgriFutures and the broader Australian poultry industry, the project has a unique opportunity to deliver solutions that drive further production, environment, and animal welfare outcomes for Australia's most popular meat."
