HOW does an aspiring first-generation farmer get a start and traverse the modern day environment of high land and machinery prices?
Two go-getters from the Adelaide Plains shared how they're chasing their farm ownership dreams with ACM Agri's Stock Journal this week.
Hard work, collaboration, seeking advice and remaining persistent are among the key qualities fuelling the efforts of Dylan Panagiotou, of She-Oak Log, and Gian Piscioneri, of Concordia near Gawler.
Growing up surrounded by agriculture on the Adelaide Plains was what sparked Mr Panagiotou's interest in the industry.
He and grandfather Bob Ahrens, an entrepreneurial engineer who helped grow the rural infrastructure business Ahrens, built on that interest by leasing a 12 hectare block at She-Oak Log in 2013, which was the start of the dream.
The now 23-year-old Mr Panagiotou has since worked for a handful of farmers, driven trucks and currently works full time in earthmoving, but hopes to one day be a full-time farmer.
His lease portfolio has grown to 162 hectares, up from 65ha last year, across half a dozen blocks, including ones at Port Gawler, Dublin, Gawler River, Kingsford and Gawler.
He grew Spartacus barley last season and cracked the 6 tonne a hectare mark yield-wise, with every load achieving malt classification, with those results and his full-time job helping fund the acquisition of more lease country.
While Mr Panagiotou said land and machinery prices made the goal of getting into farming a daunting one, he said it meant hard work, building relationships with others in the same boat, and finding innovative solutions to reduce costs, were critical.
"You've just got to make do and work longer hours," he said.
Recent analysis from Rural Bank found SA farmland values increased for the seventh consecutive year in 2022.
The median price a hectare rose 23pc, which was the second biggest increase out of all states in 2022, and the state's highest single year increase since 2005.
The two young farmers say they will continue leasing until they can finance a purchase.
On the machinery side, Mr Panagiotou bought a new tractor two years ago, a second-hand tow-behind sprayer last year and a second-hand air seeder box this year, and has also adapted old gear to suit his needs.
"The air seeder bar is one that Pa built in the '70s," Mr Panagiotou said.
"I borrowed a header for the recent harvest and have used contractors in the past. I'm not sure what I'll do this year because it's not all in one block, but I'm sure we'll make something work."
Mr Panagiotou is growing wheat at Port Gawler, Dublin and Gawler River, and lentils at She-Oak Log and Kingsford this year, while also lending a hand to Mr Piscioneri where possible.
The Concordia local owns 25ha and leases another 55ha, using some of Mr Panagiotou's equipment and getting assistance from the Freeling farming family he works for.
Both young men say seeking advice from local farmers has been invaluable as they deal with seasonal ups and downs and begin their own farming journeys.
"As everyone knows, it's not cheap to get into," Mr Piscioneri said.
"You can't really buy straight into it, you've got to pick up what land you can (to lease)."
Mr Piscioneri predominantly grows oaten, wheaten and vetch hay for the small square and round bale market, and has recently started growing Scepter and Rockstar wheat for export.
He said yields were in the 6-7t/ha range last season, but wet conditions meant there was a lot of hay damage.
