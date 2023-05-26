Farm Online
Young farmers grow their lease portfolios

By Quinton McCallum
Updated May 27 2023 - 10:32am, first published 6:45am
First generation farmers Dylan Panagiotou and Gian Piscioneri crop 250 hectares between them, while also working full time. Mr Panagiotou is growing wheat on this block at Port Gawler, located within a stone's throw of the Buckland Park weather radar. Pictures by Quinton McCallum
HOW does an aspiring first-generation farmer get a start and traverse the modern day environment of high land and machinery prices?

