'International trade laws' why farmers not importers cop biosec levy

THE agriculture industry has called on the government to explain what international trade barriers have stalled a container levy on importers to help fund the nation's biosecurity system.
Farmers feel unfairly targeted by a new 10 per cent biosecurity levy, which will commence in mid-2024, while the importers creating the biosecurity risks were left unscathed.
Agricultural Minister Murray Watt insists his government was still looking into a container levy, but there were "trade law issues that need to be worked through to ensure that it can stand up legally".
The National Farmers' Federation has written to the Minister asking for a clear outline of what those challenges are and what specific process would be put in place to overcome them.
"The NFF certainly recognises the need to comply with trade obligations, however for years the container levy has been flagged as a logical funding source from risk creators, so it's beyond frustrating the government still hasn't got this over the line," NFF vice president David Jochinke said.
"The risk creators should be paying their fair share to fund proactive biosecurity prevention and preparedness measures, beyond just cost-recovered activities."
Under the questioning of Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson, Senator Watt revealed the department would complete its investigation into complying with international trade laws "in the next few months", but did not refer to specific barriers.
"So you're seeking legal advice on this - I mean, unless it's challenged in the World Trade Organisation, you probably never know, right?" Senator Whish-Wilson asked during a senate estimates hearing.
Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestries secretary Andrew Medcalfe said a levy was another name for a tax and "a tax on imports does then throw up trade issues".
"We're obviously working closely with Is from the department foreign phase and trade in relation to whether there is a pathway through that issue... [of] complying with our obligations under free trade agreements," Mr Metcalfe said.
Senator Whish-Wilson also questioned if the Agriculture Minister had been contacted by the concrete, freight or minerals industries, alluding to pressure those industries placed upon the Coalition's proposed container levy, which was eventually scrapped.
"I personally haven't, but I'd need to check whether my office has had approaches from any of those groups," Senator Watt said.
The Coalition's failed container levy was "exactly why we want to do this methodically", Senator Watt said, to avoid "the debacle that we had last time a government tried to do this".
DAFF officials stressed the government had lifted the fees and charges for importers, in an effort to fully recover the cost of the biosecurity services provided to importers.
However the industry says raising the fees and charge was a cost-recovery measure, rather than an additional biosecurity levy, such as the one being imposed on farmers.
Nationals leader David Littleproud said if elected, the Coalition would scrap the biosecurity levy on farmers and replace it with a container levy.
"Labor has prioritised importers before Australian farmers - in stark contrast, the Nationals will always put Australian farmers first," Mr Littleproud said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.