Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

'International trade laws' why farmers not importers cop biosec levy

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
May 30 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.

THE agriculture industry has called on the government to explain what international trade barriers have stalled a container levy on importers to help fund the nation's biosecurity system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.