Traveller slapped with fine under tougher biosecurity laws

May 28 2023 - 6:45am
Some of the items that were seized. Picture supplied
A traveller has been stung by Australia's toughest biosecurity infringement to date after attempting to bring plant seeds through Brisbane International Airport.

