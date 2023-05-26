Farm Online

Joy McKean, wife of Slim Dusty, dies of cancer, aged 93

Updated May 26 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
Joy McKean was surrounded by family and friends when she died on Thursday. Picture by Peter Hardin
Multi-award winning singer-songwriter Joy McKean has died surrounded by family.

