Multi-award winning singer-songwriter Joy McKean has died surrounded by family.
McKean's long battle with cancer came to an end on Thursday, May 25, EMI Music Australia announced on Friday. She was 93.
"With heavy and sad hearts we advise the passing of Joy McKean OAM," the statement from EMI read.
"Joy passed away peacefully last night with family by her side after a long battle with cancer. She will be remembered as a pioneer in Australian music.
"Joy McKean was a multi-award winning songwriter and musician who wrote many of her husband Slim Dusty's most famous songs and won the first Golden Guitar awarded at the Tamworth Country Music Festival for 'Lights on the Hill'."
"Her musical partnership with Slim produced over 100 albums, sold over 8 million albums and earned 45 Golden Guitars.
"Joy was Slim's manager, ran the business and most importantly loved and raised the family.
Joy is survived by her children Anne Kirkpatrick and David Kirkpatrick, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
