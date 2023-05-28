The dairy industry needs to be proactive against disinformation, because milk is a valuable nutritional product and can build wealth for the nation.
That was the message from a panel of speakers at Dairy Australia's Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework Summit, 'The future for sustainable food', held in Melbourne on Friday, May 26.
The panel comprised Norco CEO Michael Hampson, VicHealth CEO Sandro Demaio, Rabobank's Lachlan Monsbourgh, and Fiona Davis from Farmers for Climate Action.
Mr Hampson said disinformation about dairy needed to be proactively combatted by continuing to tell the good story about dairy as a nutritional food.
When consumers valued dairy products as part of their essential food purchases, that created wealth back along the supply chain, including at the farm gate.
To extrapolate this further, building wealth at the farm gate enabled improved sustainability on farm and investing in off farm assets.
Mr Hampson said Norco's business strategy was to diversify investment to help build the wealth of its farmer members.
He said the dairy industry itself was at risk to changing consumer trends. Changing consumer trends had seen the rise of more independent candidates being elected across all levels of government.
These changing consumer trends were reflected in other lifestyle decisions, including food.
"I believe there will always be a strong market for fresh drinking milk in this country," Mr Hampson said.
"Consumers do see value in what our farmers make. We can choose to address or not address consumer trends.
"Consumers want to hear the stories about how dairy farmers are reducing their emissions over time, and how they're building sustainability in their businesses.
"I think we need to provide evidence-base to our investment decisions, on how farmers are reducing inputs and emissions over time.
"But first let's ensure farmers are going to save money by reducing their emissions."
Mr Monsbourgh said a standardised method for accounting for agricultural production would provide farmers with validated data to support their production story.
"In an age of misinformation, farmers can utilise their farm data to argue for their right to produce food and fibre," he said.
But because most farmers were not at a scale where gathering data was economically feasible, consumers were at risk of receiving information that distorted the facts about food production and enabled organisations to shame people about their food choices.
Mr Monsbourgh said it was up to industry to identify and invest in tools to collect data.
"It's not fair to expect the individual farmer to spend time collecting and reporting that data."
He also wanted the service industries that rely on agriculture to be more transparent about their roles along the supply chain.
"Service providers need to be on the same page as farmers to develop and deliver what's needed to produce food and fibre."
Mr Monsbourgh said improved transparency from all actors would disable risk within the sector.
Health and dairy sectors can align their values
Dr Demaio said food and health literacy in Australia continued to be a major problem, which wasn't helped by changing consumer trends.
"The conversation around dairy in this country is very naive," he said.
"Australia largely has a robust population for food production and processing but there are too many isolated conversations.
"There's no alignment between government, the health sector and food production."
Dr Demaio asked the dairy industry - and other food sectors - to engage with the health sector in a national conversation that would lead into developing a national nutrition strategy.
"A national conversation will [ensure] the consumer is getting accurate information about the food they are consuming.
"The risk of not aligning is large scale misinformation from parties interested in disrupting the food sector."
Dr Demaio said Australia, as a food bowl and a major exporting country, had a responsibility to develop a national strategy about food production. It was a conversation that needed to be led by industry, rather than rely on government.
"The major trends continue to be climate, our children's future, how to get healthy and affordable food into our cupboards, how to feed Australians and keep us well nourished.
"Because we are currently a very unhealthy country.
"We need to be speaking with a united voice to government about what needs to change to support both sectors - health and food producers.
"There'll be lots of parts that people don't agree on, but a national food strategy will be evidence that we are looking beyond food production into healthy food systems, health and nutrition literacy, and environmental sustainability."
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
