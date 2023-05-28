Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Leaders debate the value of dairy to food security in Australia

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
May 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The dairy industry needs to be proactive against disinformation, because milk is a valuable nutritional product and can build wealth for the nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.