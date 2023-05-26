Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Fonterra's New Zealand FY24 price and investment outcomes announced

By Elizabeth Anderson
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:20pm, first published May 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture via Shutterstock
Picture via Shutterstock

Fonterra has announced an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7.25 to $8.75 per kg Milk Solids, with a midpoint of $8.00 per kgMS, for its New Zealand suppliers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.