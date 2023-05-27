If Tom and Emily Hancock look familiar, it may be because you're one of more than 22 million people who have watched them, and their country pub, on social media.
Located on the Oxley Highway in the stock-grazing, cotton and grain-growing mid-western region, the Collie Hotel has built up an enormous online following.
Despite the venue's popularity the Hancocks have decided it's time to sell their hotel.
Mr Hancock said he's proud the business survived the COVID-led downturn in part by turning to social media to not only promote their business but more importantly to make connections with people all over the world.
"It's an incredible part of our business now," Mr Hancock said.
According to Mr Hancock it's the video showcasing 43 days in the life of a publican which drew the hotel the most attention, attracting 22 million views from all over the world.
Many of the faces who appeared in their video series were locals from shearers to stock-and-station agents.
However after owning the hotel for seven years, the Hancocks have decided it's the right time to sell-up, but they plan to remain in the area.
The property, which is 23 minutes from Gilgandra and an hour from Dubbo, is listed for sale with ResortBrokers' Chris Kelly for $2.2 million.
Mr Handcock admits it will be tough to pack up the family, including the couple's daughters Eliza and Oaklyn, and leave the business that they've built up over the years.
"The work is already done here the next people could start trading and they wouldn't have to worry about too much," he said.
For the Handcocks, post-COVID, social media has remained a key way to stay connected to their community; however their popular video about their daily life continues to pay dividends.
"The video obviously helped with boosting the business in-house but we now have an online store so we sell merchandise across Australia, actually we've even sent some overseas," Mr Hancock said.
"We've created a bit of a destination and people do want to come here and see it with their own eyes."
According to Mr Kelly buyers are attracted to the property not only due to its high profile but also because it's a profitable business.
"Last year the hotel had an adjusted net profit of $334,020 with on-site accommodation and a separate three- bedroom home for owners," he said.
"The hotel traded well through COVID and it's not just hotels in capital cities and regional centres that are being sold for significantly high prices."
According to Mr Kelly the turnover for this current financial year is ahead of last year's turnover of $1.475,406 million with a projected turnover of $1.8 million.
The hotel has a restaurant that's open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, four renovated rooms at the rear of the property and a caravan site, as well as a separate three-bedroom owner's home.
Outside there's an open seating area at the front of the building with a newly-built children's playground and a garden and lawn area.
"It is the meeting point for family and friends and for business meetings as well," Mr Kelly said.
"This is a good hotel for newcomers to the industry or someone looking to add to their hotel portfolio."
Mr Kelly said the hotel also has year-round trade with seasonal workers and district development work.
I am a writer on the national property team and I cover real estate news in Orange, Bathust, Dubbo, Wagga and the Blue Mountains. I was previously the editor of the Central Western Daily for six years and before that worked as the CWD's chief of staff. During this time I also wrote feature stories for Country Style magazine. Before joining ACM I was a film writer and reviewer at the Sunday Telegraph. I was previously the editor of the film and television magazine Encore and also wrote for Broadcast Engineering News.
