Superbug killer to form new herbicide mode of action

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
May 27 2023 - 12:00pm
University of Adelaide researchers Emily Mackie, Dr Andrew Barrow and Dr Tatiana Soares da Costa have repurposed a molecule to help kill weeds. Picture Supplied.
A FAILED antibiotic has been turned into an effective weed killer, after Adelaide-based researchers discovered a molecule which could block crucial amino acids needed for weed growth.

Markets Editor/Journalist

I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.

