Major threats to wildlife not recognised in law: committee chair

By Tracey Ferrier
May 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Logging is a threat to species but not recognised under federal environment law, a committee heard. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Native species are under threat from logging and fire but they are not listed as key threats under federal laws, a top government adviser says.

