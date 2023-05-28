Farm Online

Horses offer 'magnetic' calm for clients at rehabilitation centre

By Rex Martinich
May 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Equine-assisted therapy can help people suffering from anxiety, depression, stress and even trauma. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)
Equine-assisted therapy can help people suffering from anxiety, depression, stress and even trauma. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)

In the hills north of Brisbane, a mental health and addiction treatment centre is home to a group of four-legged staff who can calm clients just by their presence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.