The eyes of the world are on Australian beef this week, as international chefs converge on Sydney and regional NSW as part of the Aussie Beef Mates delegation.
Organised by Meat & Livestock Australia in collaboration with Investment NSW, the Aussie Beef Mates delegation runs from May 28 to June 2, with the international visitors being immersed in all things beef from the paddock to the plate.
The program is running for the first time this year. During this visit, 16 chefs and food professionals will visit NSW from countries including China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, the UK and the US.
They will visit a farm, processing plant and restaurants in the state's Northern Rivers region as well participate in an Australian beef masterclass session in Sydney, exploring topics including butchery, Meat Standards Australia, food safety, integrity systems, and much more.
Global Business Manager at MLA, Josh Anderson, said Australian beef is enjoyed in over 100 countries around the world and is renowned for being a high-quality and sustainable product.
"Through the Aussie Beef Mates program, international chefs and food professionals learn and share the Australian beef story to their global network, driving international demand for this premium product," Mr Anderson said.
"There is no better way to learn about the Australian beef industry than by spending time with producers and food professionals that are passionate about Australian beef.
"The program also leverages off the global recognition of Sydney and NSW, helping put NSW and Australia in the spotlight. The program will help to grow global exports by boosting the profile and understanding of beef in key overseas markets. It also shines a spotlight on NSW's agricultural, food production, and trade and investment sectors.
"Following the event, MLA's international marketing team will launch several global activations with the Aussie Beef Mates, providing a platform for them to share their experiences and influence within their network to promote Australian beef and NSW produce."
Throughout the week, the Aussie Beef Mates will also share ideas on innovative beef uses and network with stakeholders within the supply chain. Importantly, they will learn from each other as they create beef dishes inspired by regional flavours.
Chef Roy Villacrusis is from Asiatic Culinary Services in the United States. He said that he had been working with MLA for the last decade, learning about Australian grassfed beef and pasture raised lamb and its versatile application.
"I am now an official Aussie Beef Mate and am super excited to be part of the US delegation for this year's trip to Australia," Mr Villacrusis said.
"I can't wait to have hands on experience on how these amazing animals are cared for and prepared for shipping to our kitchens across the world.
"These products have been a great compliment to my style of cooking. I call it Asiatic Cuisine and I can't wait to learn more of how they get to this level of consistency and continue to achieve their goal to carbon neutrality in the next few years. I can't wait."
