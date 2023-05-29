Farm Online

Medium term models now point towards a warmer than normal start to winter

By Don White, Weatherwatch
May 30 2023 - 9:00am
Variability becoming a feature of climate patterns
Evidence from the northern hemisphere in the past one to two years has shown that the world's climate patterns can be slow moving. In other words, variability is becoming a feature with periods of one to two months of lower temperatures followed by periods of above average temperatures. This appears to be the case in eastern Australia as well where summer this year was milder than usual, then March was one of the warmest on record and cool temperatures returned for much of May.

