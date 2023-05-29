Variability becoming a feature of climate patterns

Evidence from the northern hemisphere in the past one to two years has shown that the world's climate patterns can be slow moving. In other words, variability is becoming a feature with periods of one to two months of lower temperatures followed by periods of above average temperatures. This appears to be the case in eastern Australia as well where summer this year was milder than usual, then March was one of the warmest on record and cool temperatures returned for much of May.
Medium term models are now pointing towards a warmer than normal start to winter and definitely a warmer than normal spring and early summer coming up but not before a few brief but significant cold outbreaks in the next couple of months. The spring warming will be due almost entirely to a developing El Nino, so we need to look at the chances of this occurring.
The Pacific Ocean is still officially ENSO-neutral with sea surface temperatures warmer than average in the west and the east of the tropical Pacific. Warmer waters in the east are typical of an El Nino but warm waters in the western tropical Pacific are not. However, all international climate models seem to ignore this situation at the moment and indicate it is very likely that tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures will reach El Nino thresholds during winter.
However, an atmospheric response is also required for an El Nino to occur and so far this is not really happening. The 30-day running mean for the Southern Oscillation Index has dropped below the El Nino threshold of -7 but sustained values over at least a month are required before an El Nino can be declared.
The Bureau of Meteorology has declared an El Nino watch, which indicates there is an increased risk of an El Nino occurring this year, but historically when only a watch is declared an El Nino has developed in about 50 per cent of those years. That said, the American modelling is much more bullish. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration believes a transition to an El Nino is likely in the next two months, with a greater than 90pc chance of El Nino persisting into spring.
Perhaps of more concern currently is the potential of what is occurring to the west. The Indian Ocean Dipole is neutral at the moment, but all major models indicate a positive IOD event could develop in winter. This would also reduce winter and spring rainfall over much of Australia and if it occurs with El Nino, it can exacerbate El Nino's drying effect. However, SST patterns in the Indian Ocean are also showing unexpected variability, thus reducing the forecast confidence as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.