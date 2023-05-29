Farmers from the Dubbo district get the opportunity tomorrow to learn more about responding to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD).
FMD is a highly contagious animal disease and since it became an issue of concern in the Indonesian farming community last year, the Australian government has reviewed its response to potential outbreaks in Australia.
Of major concern is the explosion of the feral pig population across the landscape, given they are a primary carrier of the disease and will not be affected by local area quarantine zones, in the event of an outbreak of FMD in Australia.
The FMD workshop will be held from 11am - 1pm on Tuesday, May 30 at the Dubbo RSL. All farmers and farm employees are welcome.
NSW Farmers Biosecurity Committee chair Ian McColl said NSW Farmers and Local Land Services are helping the agriculture sector to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
"FMD affects all cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, goats, deer and pigs," Mr McColl said.
"While the disease is not present in Australia, it poses an enormous biosecurity threat to the agriculture sector and the broader Australian economy.
"Being prepared for an FMD outbreak is very important, because we've seen from overseas that the scale of the economic impact gets worse the longer an outbreak goes on.
"Infected countries find themselves isolated from the global livestock trade, and an incursion of FMD into Australia would lead to a loss in production of meat and milk, cessation of trade, and necessary slaughter of many animals.
"This is something that could impact not just farmers but tourism operators and many regional communities if it was to arrive in Australia."
A series of information sessions for farmers were hosted by NSW Farmers and Local Land Services over the past month, with experts detailing how to identify foot-and-mouth disease, know what to do if there was a suspected case, and what could be done on-farm to help prepare.
"Local Land Services plays an important role in preventing emergency animal diseases and controlling pest animals such as deer or pigs, which can spread this disease.
"This is why we've been advocating for better control efforts of pest animals, particularly pigs, which are exploding in number across parts of the state.
"Biosecurity at our borders is important, but so too is biosecurity here at home."
To register or for more information, head to www.nswfarmers.org.au/fmdinfo
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
