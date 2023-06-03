Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Krone's Vendro Trailing Tedder promises cleaner crop and reduced mould risk

June 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Krone Vendro Trailing Tedder in action. Photo supplied.
The new Krone Vendro Trailing Tedder in action. Photo supplied.

Krone Australia has released the new, easy-to-store Vendro T900 Trailing Tedder suited to large scale silage making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.