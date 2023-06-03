Krone Australia has released the new, easy-to-store Vendro T900 Trailing Tedder suited to large scale silage making.
The 8-rotor Vendro T900 replaces the KWT882 model.
Krone Australia product manager Ash Swayn said the Krone Vendro T900 Trailing Tedder will help farmers working across a large area boost their harvest efficiency and improve their forage quality by controlling the wilting process.
"What separates Krone's Vendro range from the rest is its OptiTurn Tines," he said.
"The 3D design of the OptiTurn Tines on the T900 model allows for a thorough gathering and uniform spread of the material across the machine's entire nine metre width.
"With the T900 model, the new OptiTurn Tines with kinks in two places allows for a smoother and more uniform spreading of crop than we have previously seen."
Mr Swayn said the tine arms of the adjacent rotors overlap generously, leaving no crop behind.
"The tines shafts vary in length meaning the grass is literally lifted off the ground instead of being dragged along. This reduces contamination and the risk of moulding, resulting in a cleaner and high-quality crop," he said.
The Vendro T900 Trailing Tedder's durable Eight Finger Clutch allows for frictional connections in any position. This provides a constant power flow and minimises the risk of damage due to operator error.
Its robust and lightweight design means the T900 Vendro Trailing Tedder is suitable for compact tractors, requiring a minimum of 50 horsepower, making it compatible with several machines.
Attachment and storage are made easy with the Vendro T900 Trailing Tedder, with the machine folding to less than a 3-metre width within minutes.
"The attachment is wide in the field but narrow on the road. During storage, the rotors are folded down ensuring safe road travel between paddocks," Mr Swayn said.
"Hydraulic dampeners are standard equipment for the Vendro 900 and ensure quiet running behind the tractor and improve tracking in the field, while maintaining stable positioning during transport.
"Hydraulic Preset Headland Position is also standard for the Vendro 900, allowing the user to pre-set the height to which the machine is raised on the headland, in order to avoid tedding the same ground twice."
In addition to these new features, the T900 Vendro Trailing Tedder's still have the same well-regarded features as the KW range including OctoLink, a permanently lubricated gearbox which is mounted under each section and border spreading.
