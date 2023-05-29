Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Online bids have almost reached $6 million already for 631 acres in South Australia

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 29 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Bidding has already reached almost $6 million for four cropping paddocks on the Yorke Peninsula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.