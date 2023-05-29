Bidding has already reached almost $6 million for four cropping paddocks on the Yorke Peninsula.
On offer is 256 hectares (631 acres) of easy working country between Minlaton and Koolywurtie.
This already values the land at $9461 per acre with a week of the online sale to go.
There have been some remarkable land sales on the YP in recent times with the record $9.9 million paid for two adjacent lots across 307 hectares (760 acres) for an incredible $13,026 per acre at Arthurton back in March.
This was quickly followed a week later as two bidders pushed a Mundoora Community Sports Club auction to $2.3 million for 410 arable acres (166ha) in the north or $5609/ac.
This time Elders Real Estate agents have chosen to go with an online auction for Queain's block, a well known name in the Minlaton district, which kicked off with a $5,670,000 bid and has reached $5,970,000.
Elders Real Estate agents say Queain/Mahar's farm is one of the most sought after rural opportunities to come on the market in recent times.
Divided into four paddocks are 256ha "of the finest broadacre arable land in Koolywurtie", selling agent Len Easther said.
The YP land provides fertile grey/brown loam Mallee soils with a good profile.
Easy access to the paddocks are provided from Spencer Highway and Koolywurtie Church Road.
Mr Easther said the property has been continuously cropped for the past decade.
The farm is offered on a cleared, fenced and watered basis.
The auction takes in two lots of Queains.
Lot 92 (170ha, 420 acres) divided into two paddocks and Lot 278 (85ha, 210 acres) also with two paddocks.
The final stage for the auction is from 7pm (SA time) on Wednesday, June 5.
For more information contact Len Easther from Elders Real Estate Yorke Peninsula on 0418 373620.
A recent report from Rural Bank showed while farm land prices rose 31 per cent across the Eyre Peninsula last year, the YP and Mid-North was a close second with growth of 26.3pc.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.