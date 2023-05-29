AUSTRALIAN farmers could potentially benefit from a rare new broad spectrum herbicide mode of action following a breakthrough from University of Adelaide researchers.
The University's Herbicide and Antibiotic Innovation Lab team, working at the Waite Research Institute has made promising breakthroughs with a new molecule that has controlled both grass and broad leaf weeds in trials.
Laboratory tests have seen the molecule control two of Australia's most problematic cropping system weeds in ryegrass and wild radish.
In spite of big budgets from international crop protection businesses there has not been a major breakthrough in terms of broad spectrum herbicide since the launch of glyphosate in the 1970s.
Most new products in the herbicide space feature different combinations of existing modes of action rather than entirely different compounds.
Australian croppers still rely heavily on glyphosate or paraquat for their fallow, summer and knock down spraying and with increasing resistance and regulatory pressure on both products a new alternative would be a welcome addition to the suite of weed control tools.
Lead researcher on the project Tatiana Soares da Costa said it would be a long time before farmers would be spraying paddocks from a product made using the compound but initial results were encouraging.
"We've got a proof of concept that it will work, the next step will be to take it out to field trial level and see the results there," Dr Soares da Costa said.
She said as well as efficacy trials work would need to be done on safety.
"We have undertaken preliminary studies on whether it has any affect on human cells."
"At this stage, it does not appear to, but we need to do more extensive studies on this and the environmental impact."
The molecule, which works by blocking production of the amino acid lysine, critical for plant growth, has an interesting background.
It was initially developed as a treatment for tuberculosis before the Waite team looked to see if it could be of any use in the weed control space.
"We do not take the antibiotic exactly as it is and just use it as a weed-killer, we've tweaked its structure by chemically modifying its structure and come up with a format that could work as a herbicide without harming either bacterial or human cells."
"Although plants and bacteria are obviously quite different there is a bit of crossover in that both have to make their own lysine, whereas humans and other animals get it through food."
While there will need to be a significant amount of further trial work, Dr Soares da Costa said the product could be easily scaled up.
"We are very much an early discovery-phase lab, so we are looking to partner up with industry so they can take it to the next level, but it is something we believe can be achieved without too much trouble."
The discovery may be just the first of many.
"We're now looking at discovering more herbicidal molecules by re-purposing other failed antibiotics, with the end goal hopefully partnering up with industry to introduce new and safe herbicides to the market."
"A lot of work goes into creating drugs for superbugs and disease but it gets wasted and never leaves the lab," she said.
"If these failed drugs have similar targets in weeds, my team decided surely we can use it as a herbicide - this is how the idea began."
