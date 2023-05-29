Farm Online
Herbicide researchers make promising breakthrough with failed antibiotic

By Gregor Heard and Vanessa Binks
May 29 2023 - 2:30pm
University of Adelaide researchers Emily Mackie, Andrew Barrow and Tatiana Soares da Costa have made promising findings using a failed antibiotic as the basis for a herbicide. Photo courtesy of University of Adelaide.
AUSTRALIAN farmers could potentially benefit from a rare new broad spectrum herbicide mode of action following a breakthrough from University of Adelaide researchers.

