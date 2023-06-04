New robotic technology called Burro could help in the struggle to find farm labour, particularly in the horticulture sector.
Burro is a multi-use autonomous platform that can work both indoors and outdoors. It is designed to support the workforce by taking on repetitive and strenuous tasks.
With the first Burro collaborative robots only recently arriving in the country, Agri Automation Australia demonstrated their various uses at the FNQ Field Days, North Queensland's largest rural showcase.
Burro was demonstrated driving around the field days, which were held from May 24-26.
Demonstrating its capabilities, Burro caught the attention of the crowd as it carried equipment from location to location.
Burro is battery powered and rated to carry and tow heavy loads.
Engineered and assembled in the USA, Burro is exclusively distributed and supported in Australia and New Zealand by Agri Automation, an equipment distribution company bringing a select range of innovative technology to the Australian market.
Agri Automation Australia managing director Cam Clifford said the company saw a place for Burro on farms, working collaboratively to carry and tow.
"With the addition of cameras and sensors, it also becomes a valuable tool for crop scouting," he said.
"Its flexible use makes it a useful tool for growers needing different applications over the season."
Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics (ABARES) figures show workforce shortages are an ongoing challenge for rural producers, particularly the horticulture sector. ABARES survey results in 2022 showed about 57 per cent of Australian horticulture farms had difficulty recruiting staff.
Mr Clifford said Burro could help overcome some of these issues by optimising farming activities, operating alongside people to help them work more productively.
"We're excited to bring Burro to Australia, it meets the needs of our clients in fruit production, particularly at critical times like harvest where it can work along the rows to carry crates back to be packed and shipped," Mr Clifford said.
"Burro also reduces the safety risks for workers that can come from manual handling and fatigue."
