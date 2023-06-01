A COTTON seed crushing plant capable of producing 30,000 tonnes of pellets a year for the ruminant sector in addition to cotton seed oil, is unique processing asset currently on the market.
The plant has an annual turnover of $15-$18m with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2 million.
Recognised as the one of its kind in Australia, the HACCP accredited asset is strategically located at Hillston in the Riverina region of NSW.
There are four cotton gins located within 200km of the facility to ensure high security supply of cottonseed.
The tested pelleted products are widely used in the dairy, beef and sheep sectors based on their excellent bio-digestibility and performance outcomes.
There is an offtake agreement in place with a well known animal feed company for more than 50 per cent of the annual production.
The plant is also being offered with about $5 million worth of plant and equipment on-site that is ready to install. This equipment is said to be able to double the annual capacity of the plant in less than 12 months.
Marketing agent Brad Rickard, Cranleigh Partners, said there was an experienced operations and management team at the plant.
"The owner is flexible with asset sale and deal structure and prepared to offer excellent value to a suitable buyer," Mr Rickard said.
Contact Brad Rickard, 0477 321 600, Cranleigh Partners.
