Steering the course: The essential role of steering and suspension services in automotive care

The work of a steering and suspension specialist - despite its crucial role in vehicle safety and performance. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis.



In the realm of vehicle maintenance, some services tend to draw more attention than others. While engine tune-ups and brake inspections are often in the limelight, the work of a steering and suspension specialist - despite its crucial role in vehicle safety and performance - frequently flies under the radar.



This article aims to shed light on the significance of steering and suspension services, the warning signs of trouble, the necessity of routine check-ups, and the long-term benefits of proper maintenance.

1. The dynamics of control: Role of steering and suspension systems

The steering and suspension systems serve as the core components that govern a vehicle's movement and stability. The steering system provides directional control, while the suspension system ensures a smooth ride by absorbing road shock and maintaining wheel contact with the road. The synergy of these systems allows for optimal control, stability, and ride comfort.

2. Recognising the red flags: When to seek expert assistance

Being aware of potential steering and suspension problems can prevent minor glitches from escalating into significant, costly repairs. Symptoms such as the vehicle pulling to one side, a rough ride, uneven tire wear, or steering difficulties are indicative of potential issues. If you notice any of these signs, it's recommended to consult a steering and suspension specialist without delay.

3. The power of prevention: Regular maintenance and safety

Maintaining your vehicle's steering and suspension systems is crucial for ensuring both safety and peak performance. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 12 per cent of all automobile accidents in the US from 2015 to 2020 were attributed to steering and suspension-related issues. Regular inspections and timely repairs can prevent such incidents by ensuring these systems are in prime condition.

4. Economic wisdom: Cost-effectiveness of regular maintenance

Besides safety and performance, there are substantial economic reasons to invest in regular steering and suspension services. Vehicles with well-maintained steering and suspension systems typically have longer lifespans, reducing the overall cost of ownership. Additionally, a 2018 study by AutoTrader showed that vehicles with documented regular maintenance, including steering and suspension services, retained up to 26 per cent more of their value at the time of resale.

5. The environmental angle: Fuel efficiency and emissions

Regular maintenance of steering and suspension systems also plays a role in improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. Misaligned wheels, a common issue rectified by these services, can increase rolling resistance, leading to higher fuel consumption. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that proper wheel alignment can improve fuel efficiency by up to 10 per cent.

In conclusion, steering and suspension services play a fundamental role in vehicle safety, performance, cost-effectiveness, and even environmental impact. Entrusting these services to a skilled steering and suspension specialist is an investment that pays off in the form of a safer, smoother, and more economical driving experience.

