Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Opinion, NSW Farmers welcomes easing fertiliser prices

By Nsw Farmers
May 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reports of easing fertiliser prices are great news for Aussie farmers, but NSW Farmers warns more will need to be done in order to combat food inflation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.