Wollemi Farms buys Goodrich's Queen Garnet plum orchard

WOLLEMI Farms - an investment platform managed by Gunn Agri Partners - has bought Warroo Orchard, a 186ha (459 acre) specialist Queen Garnet plum operation in southern Queensland.
Offered by Bim Goodrich and The Good Rich Fruit Company, Warroo Orchard is located on Soldiers Settlement Road in the Warroo district 66km west of Stanthorpe.
The sale through an expressions of interest process through Colliers Agribusiness included the land, water, 60ha of Queen Garnet plum trees and fixed infrastructure.
The orchard will be leased back by the Goodrich family.
Both parties are reported to be excited about the opportunity and to be working together.
The orchard is positioned on slight rise permitting excellent drainage from the plantation.
Elevation across the property ranges from 402m to 475m.
The 250 megalitre irrigation water entitlement is from bore licences and overland flow.
The 10 licenced water bores supply water either directly to main irrigation dam or to a supplementary water storage dam. There is 43.4ML of storage.
Warroo Orchard first went to market through an expressions of interest process which closed early June, 2022.
Rawdon Briggs and Phillip Kelly from Colliers Agribusiness were the agents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.