Border country delivers cropping, livestock opportunities

BORDER property Burrendown South is a 3506 hectare (8664 acre) western lands lease with 1277ha (3156 acres) of dryland cultivation.
The balance of the productive property located 15km south west of Mungindi, NSW, is grazing country, which has major areas of beneficial flooding.
The 1277ha of dryland cultivation is in a single parcel and features heavy deep black soils.
The grazing country consists of open to semi open, mainly heavy flood country.
Pastures comprise of mainly Mitchell and blue grasses with herbages in winter. There is also about 500ha of higher, red soil country with areas of established buffell grass.
Timbers include belah, coolabah and wilga with about 500ha pulled in recent years.
Water is a feature, with about a 5km single frontage to the Barwon River and a double frontage to Little Weir River.
There are also four ground tanks and a shared piped water system with seven tanks and seven stock troughs.
This water is also used when spraying the cultivation country.
The 500 head capacity steel cattle yards have a covered crush and a calf cradle as well as a trough and sprinkler system.
A functional laneway runs from the back paddock to assist with livestock movements.
Marketing agent Peter Prosser, Prosser Hutton, said Burrendown South would make a ideal addition to an existing portfolio.
Burrendown South will auctioned by Prosser Hutton in Mungindi on June 28.
Contact Peter Prosser, 0427 254 705, or Tara Seaton, 0419 499 873, Prosser Hutton.
