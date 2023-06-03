THE CASE IH Puma series of tractors have become a standard feature of Australia's agricultural landscape since being launched 15 years ago, and the Case team is predicting a good future for the range as well.
The versatile Puma range, designed to fill a niche between the machinery giant's smaller Maxxum and larger Magnum ranges, has carved out a reputation as a workhorse capable of being utilised for multiple applications.
In some instances the Puma has been the major tractor in a more intensive farming system or as a midrange utility tractor in a largescale broadacre cropping enterprise.
Lawrence Polga, Case IH Australia / New Zealand product manager for Puma tractors, said the machines had found a particular fit in the sugar industry.
"We sell a lot of Pumas in Queensland and NSW, where sugarcane producers in particular have embraced the Puma as the ideal haul-out tractor," he said.
"Equally, any farming operation looking for something with some power but also small enough to be highly manoeuvrable and responsive should look at the Puma, because stock levels in dealerships at the moment are very good, with tractors on the floor and ready to go."
Standard-wheel base (SWB), long-wheel base (LWB), T3 and Stage V Pumas are in good supply and adding to the range's appeal currently are end-of-financial-year offers which include 0.99% finance rates.
Models range from 125-240hp, with a choice of FPT 6-cylinder tier 3 or Stage V engines with a variety of transmissions, as well as the availability of Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) on selected models to take advantage of the best possible balance of power and fuel efficiency.
Mr Polga said the tractors continued to improve with each release.
"Each evolution has brought even more features and higher levels of performance and efficiency to the table, and it's exciting to see where the Puma goes from here."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
