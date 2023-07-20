Farm Online
Offal sensing tech gives full carcase utlisation a boost

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated July 21 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:00am
Ag Research senior scientist Yass Dixit examines the innovative offal sensing technology. Picture AMPC.
FROM thyroid capsules to beauty products, the markets for beef and sheep offal are expanding. So too the amount consumers are willing to pay, particularly in overseas markets, for organ meat on the back of its bioavailable macro and micronutrient reputation.

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

