FROM thyroid capsules to beauty products, the markets for beef and sheep offal are expanding. So too the amount consumers are willing to pay, particularly in overseas markets, for organ meat on the back of its bioavailable macro and micronutrient reputation.
Tapping into those markets is a means to achieving the full carcase utilisation necessary not only to secure the best returns to the farmgate but for Australian beef's sustainability credentials.
And paving the way for that to occur is advancements in automation and objective measurement of carcases.
One the latest pieces of technology is offal sensing, which has the potential to tick numerous boxes: processing efficiencies, improved food safety outcomes and the ability to increase offal yields.
The processing sector's research and development body, the Australian Meat Processor Corporation, has been working with agri-based science innovation company Ag Research New Zealand on developing a multi-sensory inspection system for offal.
They have come up with a unit, consisting of a 1.5 metre tunnel, where a hyperspectral camera is employed to examine the product for external contamination as it moves along a conveyor belt, and x-ray capacity provides an internal picture.
AMPC program manager Ann McDonald explained there were three regulated meat inspection points in a beef plant - for the carcase, the head and the offal.
The inspection of offal is required as part of Australian food safety standards.
"This technology works alongside human offal inspectors. Images from the x-ray and camera are immediately available on the processing plant's intranet site so the inspector can review," she said.
"It is a technology that compliments the activities performed by inspectors.
"It potentially reduces the time taken to inspect offal and reduces the need for human handling therefore minimising the potential for cross-contamination."
Further, because there will be less need for inspectors to cut into the offal in order to examine the inside, the potential is to increase the amount available for sale, Ms McDonald said.
Ag Research senior scientist Yass Dixit said the unit was the first ever sensor-based technology which could transform offal inspection in the red meat industry.
"It's a non-invasive device for offal inspection that reduces the need for human handling, and ultimately will lead to increased profits on offal products," he said.
The next step will be building a commercial prototype and trialing it at line speed in a plant.
Meanwhile, AMPC is also investing in research looking at taking the concept of smart glasses, which allow live streaming, into the live animal space.
Extensive work has already been done on using smart glasses for remote auditing in plants.
"We showed it could work there, so next was to say let's look at live animals and extend it further," Ms McDonald said.
The inspection of livestock health and welfare by a veterinarian was an extremely important and necessary activity across the red meat supply chain, made even more pertinent by the threat of exotic diseases such as lumpy skin and foot and mouth, she said.
Livestock are inspected in feedlots to make sure they remain healthy and are free from diseases such as ringworm, pink eye and other respiratory issues.
Feedlots are an important source of cattle for processors, so ensuring animals are healthy at the feedlot is an important first step in processing.
AMPC's research program trialled Bondi Labs' hands-free smart glasses technology and video streaming to help complete vet inspections.
"The trial looked at smart glass technology that uses 4G and is Wi-Fi compatible. This makes it possible for feedlot workers to wear the glasses and be guided by a vet in front of a computer screen anywhere in Australia," Ms McDonald said.
"For areas that have low connectivity, the technology can store the video footage that has been captured and it can be downloaded when you get back to an area with connection."
Bondi Labs Innovation and Engagement Manager Dr Stuart Smith said livestock managers who may normally need to travel significant distances to observe animals in feedlots or farms could now explore the use of remote technology.
"The technology can also help processors drive efficiencies by assisting with regulatory requirements," he said.
"Currently, if a departmental vet calls in sick, processing plants are unable to process animals until they are onsite. This may be a solution to this obstacle."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
