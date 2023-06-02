Country towns are closing their churches at an increasing pace, but here's one small town which is losing both its historic churches at the same time.
After both had survived for more than a century, the postcard-perfect Lake Hume township of Bethanga has both its wooden Catholic and Anglican churches up for sale together, although listed with different agents.
The Holy Trinity Anglican Church at Bethanga is going to public auction on Saturday, June 10 at 11am through Elders Real Estate.
St Francis Catholic Church is Bethanga has been on the market for several months through Wodonga Real Estate at a listed price of $325,000.
Agent Silviya Saric said there had been a lot of interest in the St Francis church but planning restrictions, including a heritage overlay given the church was built in the 1870's, made it "difficult for prospective buyers to work through".
Bethanga, about 30km from Wodonga, has gold rush origins and survived the creation of Lake Hume in the 1950's to now be surrounded on three sides by the lake.
Home to about 500 people, Bethanga is as well known for the heritage-listed Bethanga bridge (1930) which carries the Riverina Highway across the western arm of the lake.
Both churches are more than a century old and are showing their age.
St Francis officially closed in August 2022 with a final service and is located in the heart of the town on a 2700 square metre block.
But as with many of the churches for sale across rural Australia, they are a challenge to convert to homes.
The new owners would need to consider water connections and a septic system before they even started.
Holy Trinity is also centrally located on 1400 square metre block.
"The spacious interior offers plenty of possibilities, with the potential to convert the property into an art gallery, community centre, or even a residence," agents from Elders said.
For more information on the Holy Trinity church contact Jamie Maynard on 0413 743361.
For more information on the St Francis church contact Silviya Saric on 0438313219.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
