Commonwealth under fire over stalling on live-ex class action

Shan Goodwin
June 1 2023 - 2:00pm
It's now three years since the Federal Court ruled the 2011 ban of live cattle to Indonesia was invalid, yet compensation remains on hold. Picture via Shutterstock.
BEEF people are seething at the Commonwealth's approach to reaching agreement over compensation to cattle businesses ripped apart by the unlawful 2011 live export ban to Indonesia.

