A choice piece of Gippsland's rich dairy country has sold for more than $10,000 per acre on the eve of the winter slowdown of farm auctions.
In the heart of Gippsland's productive Macalister irrigation district at Denison, a remaining chunk of the Allman family's historic farm was sold.
The auction price of $10,400 per acre realised $900,000 for the 35 hectare (87 acre) block.
This is proven irrigation country with a good water right attached to the sale.
The Allman's century-old homestead is still located on the land which was auctioned by Wellington Real Estate.
The property called Tir-Na-Nog (land of the young) was once part of a much larger family holding before it was broken up by a soldier settlement scheme.
It has been owned by the Allman's since 1906.
The farm country offered quality soils suitable for a range of uses.
That water right was 109 megalitres of high reliability and 51.5 megalitres of lower reliability water shares, serviced through a single outlet.
The farm, about 10km south-east of Heyfield, is subdivided into seven paddocks and sown to perennial pastures.
The old homestead is in need of renovation but has many character features still intact.
Outbuildings include an intact slab sided stable complete with original horse stalls and clay fired brick flooring.
There is also an old shearing shed on the property.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
